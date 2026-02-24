State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Position in Ralliant Corporation $RAL

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL – Free Report) by 37.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,871 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Ralliant were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Ralliant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Ralliant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $492,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ralliant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $792,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ralliant in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,462,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ralliant in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Ralliant from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Ralliant from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Ralliant in a report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Ralliant from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ralliant from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

Ralliant Price Performance

RAL stock opened at $42.05 on Tuesday. Ralliant Corporation has a 52-week low of $37.27 and a 52-week high of $57.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.55.

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $554.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.04 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ralliant has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.520 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.420 EPS.

Ralliant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Ralliant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

Insider Activity at Ralliant

In related news, Director Kate Mitchell purchased 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,299.28. The trade was a 38.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin E. Bryant purchased 1,250 shares of Ralliant stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,962.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 4,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,980.41. This trade represents a 36.73% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders purchased 8,145 shares of company stock worth $332,233.

Ralliant Profile

Ralliant, Inc (NYSE: RAL) is a medical technology company focused on enabling point-of-care cell therapy solutions in the field of regenerative medicine. The company develops and markets systems that isolate, concentrate and store adipose-derived stromal vascular fraction (SVF) cells directly from a patient’s own fat tissue, facilitating same-day, autologous treatments without the need for extensive laboratory infrastructure.

The company’s core product portfolio includes proprietary device platforms and single-use processing kits engineered to streamline the workflow for clinicians.

