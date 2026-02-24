NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.15), FiscalAI reports. NRG Energy had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 103.57%.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NRG Energy stock opened at $176.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.36. NRG Energy has a 12 month low of $79.57 and a 12 month high of $182.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.27.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.475 dividend. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 28.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NRG. Zacks Research cut shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on NRG Energy from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at NRG Energy

In related news, CFO Bruce Chung sold 12,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total transaction of $1,938,682.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 79,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,391,254.32. This represents a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $7,144,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 63,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,147,939.20. This represents a 41.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 172,556 shares of company stock valued at $27,550,446. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NRG Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 821.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 522,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,265,000 after buying an additional 466,115 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 30,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 814,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,832,000 after acquiring an additional 39,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to reacquire up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy (NYSE: NRG) is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG’s generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

