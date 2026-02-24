NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.15), FiscalAI reports. NRG Energy had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 103.57%.
NRG Energy Price Performance
NRG Energy stock opened at $176.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.36. NRG Energy has a 12 month low of $79.57 and a 12 month high of $182.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.27.
NRG Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.475 dividend. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 28.40%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NRG
Insider Buying and Selling at NRG Energy
In related news, CFO Bruce Chung sold 12,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total transaction of $1,938,682.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 79,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,391,254.32. This represents a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $7,144,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 63,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,147,939.20. This represents a 41.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 172,556 shares of company stock valued at $27,550,446. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NRG Energy
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 821.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 522,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,265,000 after buying an additional 466,115 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 30,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 814,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,832,000 after acquiring an additional 39,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.
Trending Headlines about NRG Energy
Here are the key news stories impacting NRG Energy this week:
- Positive Sentiment: NRG reported strong full?year 2025 results: GAAP net income of $0.9B for the year, adjusted net income $1.6B, adjusted EPS $8.24, adjusted EBITDA $4.1B and free cash flow before growth of $2.2B — signals healthy cash generation and improved underlying profitability. NRG Energy, Inc. Reports Full Year 2025 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Management highlights expansion: doubled generation footprint and progress on data?center deals that can drive higher contracted, higher?margin revenues and diversify earnings away from Texas merchant volatility. Why The Narrative Around NRG Energy (NRG) Is Shifting
- Neutral Sentiment: Market interest and technical strength: coverage noting rising relative price strength and active options flow — these can amplify moves but are not fundamental drivers by themselves. Stocks with rising relative price strength: NRG Energy
- Neutral Sentiment: Pre?earnings commentary and analyst previews focused on data?center deal upside offsetting Texas market headwinds — signals investor debate about sustainability of margin improvement. NRG Energy earnings up next
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 miss: NRG reported Q4 EPS of $1.04 vs. consensus $1.19 (miss of $0.15). The quarterly shortfall prompted investor concern about near?term earnings momentum despite strong full?year adjustments. Q4 Press Release
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst caution: previews from Zacks and others note falling near?term EPS estimates and emphasize exposure to Texas market headwinds, which increase earnings volatility and downside risk until new contracts ramp. NRG to Post Q4 Earnings
NRG Energy declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to reacquire up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
About NRG Energy
NRG Energy (NYSE: NRG) is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.
NRG’s generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NRG Energy
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Elon’s Secret AI Partner?
- Silver $500? The “Deficit Math” says it’s possible.
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.