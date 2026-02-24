American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 10.780-10.950 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 8.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on American Tower from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. New Street Research upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on American Tower from $231.00 to $229.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on American Tower from $226.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.79.

AMT opened at $190.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. American Tower has a 12 month low of $166.88 and a 12 month high of $234.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.63%.

In other news, major shareholder Tower Corp /Ma/ American sold 2,288,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total transaction of $159,631,314.75. Following the sale, the insider owned 211,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,743,685.25. The trade was a 91.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Triumph Capital Management increased its position in shares of American Tower by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its position in American Tower by 6.2% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canopy Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower (NYSE: AMT) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company’s core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

