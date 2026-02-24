Knightscope (KSCP) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.7367) per share and revenue of $2.8140 million for the quarter.

Knightscope Stock Performance

Knightscope stock opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Knightscope has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $10.14. The company has a market capitalization of $41.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KSCP shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on Knightscope from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Knightscope in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Knightscope in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KSCP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Knightscope by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 276,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 24,283 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knightscope by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 16,004 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Knightscope during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Knightscope by 253.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 40,141 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Knightscope in the third quarter worth $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

Knightscope Company Profile

Knightscope, Inc (NASDAQ: KSCP) is a technology company specializing in the design and deployment of autonomous security robots. The firm offers a robotics-as-a-service platform that integrates self-driving devices with artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities to enhance perimeter security, detect anomalies and deliver real-time incident reporting.

Since its founding in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, Knightscope has developed a series of fully autonomous models—designated K1 through K7—suited for indoor and outdoor environments.

