Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (RYCEY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Free Report) is projected to release its results before the market opens on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC to post earnings of $0.1902 per share and revenue of $14.5661 billion for the quarter.

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RYCEY opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC in the third quarter worth $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 66,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc is a UK-based multinational engineering company that designs, manufactures and services power systems for the civil and defence aerospace, marine and energy markets. The company’s core activities include the development and production of turbine engines for commercial and military aircraft, propulsion and power systems for naval vessels, and industrial gas turbines for power generation and distributed energy applications. A significant portion of its business is focused on aftermarket support, providing maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services and long-term service agreements to customers worldwide.

In aerospace, Rolls?Royce is best known for its high-thrust turbofan engines used on widebody and regional aircraft, supported by comprehensive service programs and digital monitoring solutions that optimize engine health and operational availability.

