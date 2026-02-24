Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $197.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.23 million. Repligen had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 4.66%.
Repligen Price Performance
Repligen stock opened at $135.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6,773.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13. Repligen has a one year low of $102.96 and a one year high of $175.77.
Insider Transactions at Repligen
In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $44,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 91,821 shares in the company, valued at $14,783,181. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repligen
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Repligen from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Repligen from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.92.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RGEN
Repligen Company Profile
Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) is a life sciences company that develops and manufactures high-value consumable products for bioprocessing applications. Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, the company specializes in technologies that support the development and production of biopharmaceuticals. Repligen’s offerings include chromatography resins, filtration membranes, single-use technologies and systems for downstream purification and upstream processing.
The company’s core product lines encompass Protein A affinity resins, designed for monoclonal antibody purification, and a portfolio of ion exchange, multimodal and hydrophobic interaction resins.
