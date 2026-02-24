Octave Specialty Group (NYSE:OSG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Octave Specialty Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $66.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.70 million. Octave Specialty Group had a negative net margin of 290.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%.

Octave Specialty Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OSG opened at $5.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $247.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.86. Octave Specialty Group has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $12.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. DOWLING & PARTN cut shares of Octave Specialty Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Octave Specialty Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Octave Specialty Group from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Insider Activity at Octave Specialty Group

In other news, CEO Claude Leblanc bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.59 per share, for a total transaction of $91,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,033,777 shares in the company, valued at $7,846,367.43. This represents a 1.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Octave Specialty Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Octave Specialty Group in the fourth quarter worth about $13,114,000. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new position in Octave Specialty Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,210,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Octave Specialty Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,973,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Octave Specialty Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,339,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Octave Specialty Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,304,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Octave Specialty Group Company Profile

Featured Stories

