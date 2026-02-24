EQB (EQGPF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Free Report) is projected to release its results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.59 per share and revenue of $223.7690 million for the quarter.

EQB Price Performance

EQB stock opened at $86.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.70. EQB has a twelve month low of $60.14 and a twelve month high of $89.47.

Get EQB alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on EQGPF. BMO Capital Markets raised EQB from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of EQB in a research note on Friday, December 5th. TD Securities raised EQB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of EQB in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of EQB in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

EQB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equitable Group Inc (OTCMKTS: EQGPF) is the holding company for Equitable Bank, a Schedule I Canadian bank headquartered in Toronto. Established in 1970 as The Equitable Trust Company, the organization has grown into a diversified financial services provider with a focus on both residential and commercial lending. Equitable Group operates under a bank charter, offering a range of mortgage products—from government-insured and uninsurable residential mortgages to commercial and construction loans—catering to individuals, small businesses, and professional investors across Canada.

In addition to its core lending activities, Equitable Group has developed a digital banking arm known as EQ Bank.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.