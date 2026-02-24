Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Has $6.01 Million Position in Linde PLC $LIN

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Linde in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,098,772,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,683,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $799,543,000 after acquiring an additional 760,954 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,972,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,394,198,000 after acquiring an additional 463,977 shares in the last quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at $187,359,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Linde by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,131,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,617,000 after acquiring an additional 370,261 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 9,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.45, for a total value of $4,542,654.75. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,636,202.10. The trade was a 29.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Up 0.3%

Linde stock opened at $498.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $387.78 and a 52-week high of $500.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $447.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $448.38. The firm has a market cap of $232.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.02. Linde had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.400-17.900 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on LIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Linde from $540.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $508.20.

Linde Company Profile

Linde (NASDAQ: LIN) is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany’s Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde’s business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher?value specialty and electronic gases.

