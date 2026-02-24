Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 8,915 Shares of iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 184.0% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $96.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.60 and its 200-day moving average is $95.24. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $90.84 and a 1-year high of $96.65.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FHLMC).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.