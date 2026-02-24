Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 47,765 VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 47,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 45.0% in the third quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $110.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.91. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $38.58 and a 12 month high of $113.50.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

