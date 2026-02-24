Dynatrace, Inc. $DT Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,036 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 2.6% in the third quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 104,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Dynatrace by 74.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 374,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,159,000 after purchasing an additional 159,988 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden raised its position in Dynatrace by 47.0% in the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 37,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 12,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DT opened at $33.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.84. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $60.10.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $515.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Dynatrace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.670-1.690 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.390 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 7,505 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total transaction of $339,751.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,034.75. The trade was a 45.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,843 shares of company stock worth $354,744 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $50.00 price target on Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $47.00 target price on Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.52.

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company’s engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

