Greenland Capital Management LP Takes Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Greenland Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 2,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,071,046 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $255,187,000 after buying an additional 8,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS opened at $219.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.36 and a 12-month high of $276.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMUS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Oppenheimer cut shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $233.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.09.

In related news, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.32, for a total value of $306,436.24. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,720.16. This represents a 21.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.86, for a total value of $5,801,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 51,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,080,974.78. The trade was a 34.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 674,971 shares of company stock worth $146,605,683. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

