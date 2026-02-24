Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Bought by Greenland Capital Management LP

Greenland Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 66.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 23,177 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises 1.1% of Greenland Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Greenland Capital Management LP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $10,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.8% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 153.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,770,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,605,000 after acquiring an additional 137,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baer Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,092,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $219.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.59. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.95 and a 12 month high of $231.32.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 30.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.41%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.77.

In other news, VP Mark Gary sold 12,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $2,973,122.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 45,547 shares in the company, valued at $10,480,364.70. The trade was a 22.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 6,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.95, for a total value of $1,546,175.85. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 75,425 shares in the company, valued at $17,042,278.75. This trade represents a 8.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,284 shares of company stock worth $25,531,935. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

