Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Has $15.64 Million Stake in Visa Inc. $V

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 20.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,807 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 7,887 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.0% of Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in Visa by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 10,941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Visa by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 1,133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.1% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 231,510 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $82,198,000 after purchasing an additional 11,334 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $411.00 price objective (up previously from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $425.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $382.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.43.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total transaction of $3,661,152.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,641.18. This trade represents a 52.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE V opened at $306.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $555.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $335.58 and a 200-day moving average of $338.77. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $299.00 and a 52-week high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 61.74% and a net margin of 50.23%.The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.14%.

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

