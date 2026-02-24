Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Grows Stock Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. boosted its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 21.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,599 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $6,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 5,142.9% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CocaCola in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on KO. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on CocaCola from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

CocaCola Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $80.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.53. The company has a market capitalization of $346.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.36. CocaCola Company has a 12-month low of $65.35 and a 12-month high of $80.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 27.34%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from CocaCola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.11%.

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, CEO James Quincey sold 337,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $26,046,230.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 342,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,410,296.60. This trade represents a 49.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca?Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca?Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready?to?drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca?Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca?Cola, Diet Coke, Coca?Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

