Medical Properties Trust, Inc. $MPW Shares Sold by Lake Street Private Wealth LLC

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 104,900 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 346.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.43. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, financing, and owning net-leased hospital facilities. Through sale-leaseback transactions, direct acquisitions and recapitalizations, the company provides capital to healthcare operators while maintaining long-term, triple-net lease agreements. Its portfolio encompasses general acute care hospitals, rehabilitation facilities and other healthcare-related real estate assets and is structured to deliver stable, long-duration rental income streams.

Founded in 2003 and based in Birmingham, Alabama, Medical Properties Trust completed its initial public offering in 2004.

