Organogenesis (ORGO) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share and revenue of $172.6750 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Organogenesis Trading Down 1.8%

NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Organogenesis has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $7.08. The company has a market cap of $497.49 million, a PE ratio of -32.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.61.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $1,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,565,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,187,137.74. This trade represents a 7.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Organogenesis

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Organogenesis during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Organogenesis in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORGO shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Friday, December 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Organogenesis

About Organogenesis

(Get Free Report)

Organogenesis Inc operates as a regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of therapeutic solutions for wound care, surgical repair and sports medicine. The company’s product portfolio addresses a range of acute and chronic tissue repair needs, leveraging bioengineered skin substitutes, human placental-derived products and other allografts designed to promote healing and reduce scarring. Organogenesis markets its therapies to hospitals, outpatient clinics, wound care centers and other healthcare providers.

Key offerings include Apligraf, a living skin substitute for treatment of diabetic foot ulcers and venous leg ulcers; Dermagraft, a cryopreserved human fibroblast-derived dermal substitute; Grafix, a placental membrane allograft for complex and chronic wounds; and TheraSkin, a cryopreserved human skin allograft used in surgical and reconstructive procedures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.