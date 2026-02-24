Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 63,703 Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF $GSID

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (BATS:GSID – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 63,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,241,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned about 0.48% of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSID. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 22,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 593.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 34,387 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $75.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.71. Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $51.49 and a 1 year high of $75.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (GSID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed markets ex-North American equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSID was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

