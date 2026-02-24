Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,951 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,105 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 19,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,021,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 34.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 82,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,648,000 after purchasing an additional 20,976 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 13.5% during the third quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Egon Durban sold 71,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.12, for a total value of $9,806,520.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,172,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,935,755.36. The trade was a 5.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Dell Technologies stock opened at $119.21 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $168.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.18. The company has a market cap of $79.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $27.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.26 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 234.84%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on DELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $186.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.53.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

