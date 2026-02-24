Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 8,051 Shares of Linde PLC $LIN

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 451.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,051 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the second quarter worth $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the third quarter worth about $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 195.2% during the 3rd quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 62 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of Linde by 87.8% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 77 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 6th. Mizuho set a $525.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $516.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, November 3rd. CICC Research assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.20.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 9,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.45, for a total transaction of $4,542,654.75. Following the sale, the vice president owned 22,138 shares in the company, valued at $10,636,202.10. This trade represents a 29.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Linde stock opened at $498.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $447.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $448.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $387.78 and a 12-month high of $500.57.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. Linde has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.400-17.900 EPS. Analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

Linde Profile

Linde (NASDAQ: LIN) is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany’s Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde’s business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher?value specialty and electronic gases.

