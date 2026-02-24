Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 123,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,256,000 after acquiring an additional 11,817 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.4% in the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 14,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,393,000. Weaver Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $506,000. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 9,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.20, for a total transaction of $216,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,230,982.40. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 22,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.56, for a total value of $12,424,243.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 84,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,404,976.52. The trade was a 20.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 98,271 shares of company stock valued at $56,920,935 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $516.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $385.46 and a one year high of $643.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $578.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $547.09.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $696.00 to $683.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. HSBC raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $653.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $633.68.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

