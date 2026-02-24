Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Bank Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 89.3% during the third quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 53 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 1,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Synopsys from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $547.00.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, insider Janet Lee sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,338,270. This trade represents a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.77, for a total transaction of $1,685,035.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,221,058.34. This represents a 17.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 4,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,036 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Trading Down 4.3%

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $420.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $473.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $480.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $80.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.74 and a 12 month high of $651.73.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.320-14.400 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.520-3.580 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front?end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape?out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.