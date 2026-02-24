Chubb Limited $CB Shares Bought by Mufg Securities Americas Inc.

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 71,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,655,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,123,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter valued at about $51,167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $333.27 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $264.10 and a fifty-two week high of $335.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $313.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $131.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Activity at Chubb

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $1.19. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 17.36%.The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 27,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.98, for a total value of $9,234,687.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,683.80. This represents a 70.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total transaction of $4,991,938.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 511,576 shares in the company, valued at $169,572,096.72. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $317.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $355.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chubb from $283.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Chubb from $317.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chubb

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.