Starbucks Corporation $SBUX Shares Bought by Mufg Securities Americas Inc.

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,653 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 5,288 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the third quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 11,437 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Pavion Blue Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 14,118 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $94.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $107.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Corporation has a 1 year low of $75.50 and a 1 year high of $117.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). Starbucks had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. New Street Research set a $90.00 price objective on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Barclays set a $116.00 price target on shares of Starbucks and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Dbs Bank lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, January 26th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.31.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks’ core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

