Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Has $4.39 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,160 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 11,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $1,236,303.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 449,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,985,397.30. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $792,766.10. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 348,344 shares of company stock valued at $36,259,555. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.95.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.5%

SCHW opened at $92.62 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $65.88 and a fifty-two week high of $107.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.51 and its 200 day moving average is $96.53.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 37.01%.The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

