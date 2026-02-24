Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Shares Bought by Mufg Securities Americas Inc.

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 20.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,311 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,771 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 166,265 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 99,986 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 3.2% during the second quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 83,883 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in Comcast by 11.3% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 42,216 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,195 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael J. Cavanagh sold 57,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $1,892,549.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 622,336 shares in the company, valued at $20,325,493.76. The trade was a 8.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $31.63 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Comcast Corporation has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $37.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $32.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.35 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.17%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. KeyCorp lowered Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $37.50 to $35.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Comcast from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.90.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal’s assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

