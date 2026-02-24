Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike accounts for approximately 1.1% of Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 0.8% in the third quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.4% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Financially Speaking Inc increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 26.7% during the third quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Fire Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fire Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $350.33 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $298.00 and a 12-month high of $566.90. The firm has a market cap of $88.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $447.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $471.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 6.88%.The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 28,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.01, for a total transaction of $11,916,577.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,054,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,695,075.02. This represents a 1.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.94, for a total transaction of $1,385,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 76,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,145,319.08. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 100,247 shares of company stock valued at $45,722,274 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $595.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $546.26.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

