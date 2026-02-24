Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Has $3.71 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 21.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 7,566.7% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Putney Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 53.4% during the second quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 176.0% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $149.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $93.37 and a one year high of $157.29. The company has a market cap of $185.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.07 and a 200-day moving average of $124.08.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 28.90%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 46.68%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.31, for a total value of $372,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 150,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,709,027.93. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.44, for a total transaction of $4,324,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 120,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,577,278.72. This represents a 18.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 319,891 shares of company stock valued at $45,091,556 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.44.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

