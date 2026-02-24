Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Purchases 657 Shares of BlackRock $BLK

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. increased its position in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $2,644,007,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 105,267.4% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,705,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,789,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,280 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 72.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,005,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,104,122,000 after purchasing an additional 842,901 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in BlackRock by 1,962.0% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 792,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $831,524,000 after purchasing an additional 754,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 29,043.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 245,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $285,748,000 after acquiring an additional 244,253 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on BLK. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,290.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,456.00 to $1,464.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,296.00 to $1,380.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,300.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,310.00 to $1,340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,311.11.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $1,070.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,093.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,104.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $773.74 and a 1-year high of $1,219.94.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $13.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.55 by $0.61. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 22.93%.The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $5.73 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.21. This represents a $22.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $22,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 61,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,630,750. This represents a 24.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 54,190 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,087.29, for a total transaction of $58,920,245.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 51,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,971,514.62. This represents a 51.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 109,967 shares of company stock valued at $122,487,380 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackRock this week:

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.