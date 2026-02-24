Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Buys 27,314 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 27,314 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peak Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 1.4% in the second quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 28,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 66,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 12,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 58,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $153.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $27.94.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 126.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.84.

Key Pfizer News

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

