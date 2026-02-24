MESSIER 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $188.54 Thousand (M87)

MESSIER (M87) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. MESSIER has a market capitalization of $6.54 million and approximately $188.54 thousand worth of MESSIER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MESSIER token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MESSIER has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MESSIER

MESSIER’s genesis date was June 4th, 2022. MESSIER’s total supply is 884,846,293,944 tokens and its circulating supply is 884,846,293,945 tokens. MESSIER’s official website is messier.app. The official message board for MESSIER is medium.com/@messierm87. MESSIER’s official Twitter account is @messierm87.

MESSIER Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MESSIER (M87) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. MESSIER has a current supply of 884,846,293,944. The last known price of MESSIER is 0.00000745 USD and is down -3.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $182,745.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://messier.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MESSIER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MESSIER should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MESSIER using one of the exchanges listed above.

