Head-To-Head Analysis: Solidion Technology (NASDAQ:STI) & Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX)

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) and Solidion Technology (NASDAQ:STI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Flux Power and Solidion Technology”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flux Power $66.43 million 0.45 -$6.67 million ($0.31) -4.52 Solidion Technology $10,000.00 2,808.72 -$25.93 million ($3.24) -1.16

Volatility & Risk

Flux Power has higher revenue and earnings than Solidion Technology. Flux Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Solidion Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Flux Power has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solidion Technology has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Flux Power and Solidion Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flux Power -8.36% N/A -10.56% Solidion Technology N/A N/A -100.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Flux Power and Solidion Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flux Power 1 0 2 1 2.75 Solidion Technology 1 0 0 0 1.00

Flux Power currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 471.43%. Given Flux Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Flux Power is more favorable than Solidion Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.0% of Flux Power shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of Flux Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Flux Power beats Solidion Technology on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift. The company also provides 24-volt onboard chargers for its Class 3 Walkie pallet packs; and smart wall mounted chargers to interface with its BMS. It sells its products directly to small companies and end-users, as well as through original equipment manufacturers, lift equipment dealers, and battery distributors. The company is headquartered in Vista, California.

About Solidion Technology

Solidion Technology Inc. engages in the development and supply of battery materials, components, cells, and selected module/pack technologies. Its products include advanced anode materials; three classes of solid-state batteries, including silicon-rich all-solid-state lithium-ion cells; anode less lithium metal cells; and lithium-sulfur cells. The company was formerly known as Honeycomb Battery Company and changed its name to Solidion Technology Inc. in February 2024. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dayton, Ohio. Solidion Technology Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Global Graphene Group, Inc.

