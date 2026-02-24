Nkcfo LLC Lowers Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

Nkcfo LLC trimmed its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Gary A. Ogilby sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.32, for a total value of $390,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,126.72. This represents a 19.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 2,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.33, for a total transaction of $1,649,753.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 29,896 shares in the company, valued at $18,724,761.68. The trade was a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 17,269 shares of company stock worth $10,797,098 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Truist Financial set a $603.00 target price on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $661.00 to $718.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $663.17.

Get Our Latest Report on Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $699.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $624.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $565.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.36, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.93. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 52-week low of $266.88 and a 52-week high of $715.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.13. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $946.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.46%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.