Fortis Capital Management LLC Sells 42,870 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Fortis Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,870 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.3% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 32,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 21,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $39.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $39.34 and a 1-year high of $93.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 68.91% and a net margin of 33.03%. On average, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.2751 per share. This represents a yield of 541.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 23.63%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, December 8th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.50 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.07.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

