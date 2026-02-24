Generation Investment Management LLP Has $323.49 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Generation Investment Management LLP reduced its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,316,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 850,189 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises about 2.1% of Generation Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Generation Investment Management LLP owned 0.27% of Analog Devices worth $323,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,803,377,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Analog Devices by 948.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,085,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $258,487,000 after acquiring an additional 982,385 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,745,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $653,599,000 after purchasing an additional 882,909 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,227,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,955,086,000 after purchasing an additional 761,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 684.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 862,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,871,000 after purchasing an additional 752,411 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $355.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $173.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.93, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.03. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.65 and a 12 month high of $358.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $303.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.21.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 72.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut Analog Devices from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.96.

Insider Activity

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $150,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,556.60. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 8,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.03, for a total value of $2,271,227.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 18,913 shares in the company, valued at $5,258,381.39. This represents a 30.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,544 shares of company stock worth $15,320,417. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company’s product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

