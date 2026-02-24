Workday, Inc. $WDAY is Generation Investment Management LLP’s 7th Largest Position

Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 50.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,087,395 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034,589 shares during the period. Workday comprises about 4.9% of Generation Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Generation Investment Management LLP owned 1.16% of Workday worth $743,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Workday in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 136.4% during the second quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2,216.7% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Workday in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workday in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price objective on Workday in a report on Monday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

Workday Stock Down 6.2%

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $129.21 on Tuesday. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.83 and a fifty-two week high of $281.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.16.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The software maker reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Workday had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.50%. Workday’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Workday

Here are the key news stories impacting Workday this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total transaction of $1,252,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 159,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,224,232.50. This represents a 3.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerrit S. Kazmaier sold 6,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.77, for a total value of $1,432,287.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 111,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,360,695.81. The trade was a 5.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 370,321 shares of company stock valued at $78,866,401. Corporate insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday’s platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company’s product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.