MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $13.89 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 1.9% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $13,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.4% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. McHugh Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. McHugh Group LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Thornton Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.02, for a total value of $42,382,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 595,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,189,900.76. This trade represents a 17.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $10,434,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 277,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,428,573.34. The trade was a 9.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 779,101 shares of company stock worth $283,804,325 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

AVGO stock opened at $330.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $337.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.27. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $414.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.45% and a net margin of 36.20%.The company had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho set a $480.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 29th. Raymond James Financial set a $420.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.