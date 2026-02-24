Comparing iPic Entertainment (OTCMKTS:IPIC) and McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) and iPic Entertainment (OTCMKTS:IPIC – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for McDonald’s and iPic Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score McDonald’s 2 13 16 0 2.45 iPic Entertainment 0 0 0 0 0.00

McDonald’s presently has a consensus target price of $337.04, indicating a potential upside of 0.74%. Given McDonald’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe McDonald’s is more favorable than iPic Entertainment.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McDonald’s $26.89 billion 8.86 $8.56 billion $11.95 28.00 iPic Entertainment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares McDonald’s and iPic Entertainment”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

McDonald’s has higher revenue and earnings than iPic Entertainment.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.3% of McDonald’s shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of McDonald’s shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.7% of iPic Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares McDonald’s and iPic Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McDonald’s 31.85% -343.90% 14.82% iPic Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

McDonald’s has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iPic Entertainment has a beta of -2.08, meaning that its stock price is 308% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

McDonald’s beats iPic Entertainment on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K. The International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate segment consists of developmental licensee and affiliate markets in the McDonald’s system. The firm’s products include Big Mac, Quarter Pounder with Cheese, Filet-O-Fish, several chicken sandwiches, Chicken McNuggets, wraps, McDonald’s Fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, McFlurry desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, pies, soft drinks, coffee, McCafe beverages, and other beverages. The company was founded by Raymond Albert Kroc on April 15, 1955, and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

About iPic Entertainment

iPic Entertainment Inc. operates restaurants and theaters in the United States. The company operates casual restaurants, farm-to-glass full-service bars, and theater auditoriums with in-theater dining. It operates restaurants under the City Perch Kitchen + Bar, Tanzy, The Tuck Room, The Tuck Room Tavern, and iPic Express brands. It operates screens in Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Texas, and Washington. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

