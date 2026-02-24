Midnight (NIGHT) Trading 3.5% Higher This Week

Midnight (NIGHT) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. In the last seven days, Midnight has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. One Midnight token can now be purchased for $0.0576 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges. Midnight has a market cap of $622.13 million and approximately $10.06 million worth of Midnight was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,105.59 or 0.99863500 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Midnight’s genesis date was December 8th, 2025. Midnight’s total supply is 24,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,800,000,000 tokens. Midnight’s official message board is midnight.network/blog. Midnight’s official Twitter account is @midnightntwrk. The official website for Midnight is midnight.network. The Reddit community for Midnight is https://reddit.com/r/gdsihr5jfq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Midnight (NIGHT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Cardano platform. Midnight has a current supply of 24,000,000,000 with 16,607,399,401 in circulation. The last known price of Midnight is 0.05759546 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 169 active market(s) with $11,824,948.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midnight.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midnight directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Midnight should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Midnight using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

