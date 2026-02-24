World Liberty Financial USD Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USD1)

World Liberty Financial USD (USD1) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. World Liberty Financial USD has a market cap of $4.72 billion and approximately $4.94 billion worth of World Liberty Financial USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, World Liberty Financial USD has traded down 0% against the dollar. One World Liberty Financial USD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,105.59 or 0.99863500 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

World Liberty Financial USD Token Profile

World Liberty Financial USD’s total supply is 4,718,156,603 tokens. World Liberty Financial USD’s official website is www.worldlibertyfinancial.com. World Liberty Financial USD’s official Twitter account is @worldlibertyfi.

World Liberty Financial USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World Liberty Financial USD (USD1) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. World Liberty Financial USD has a current supply of 4,740,056,847.34783863. The last known price of World Liberty Financial USD is 0.99895582 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 905 active market(s) with $4,911,087,319.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.worldlibertyfinancial.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Liberty Financial USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade World Liberty Financial USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy World Liberty Financial USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

