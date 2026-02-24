REVOX Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (REX)

REVOX (REX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. REVOX has a total market capitalization of $320.59 thousand and $407.29 thousand worth of REVOX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, REVOX has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. One REVOX token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

REVOX Token Profile

REVOX’s launch date was June 1st, 2022. REVOX’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000,000 tokens. The official message board for REVOX is readonofficial.medium.com. REVOX’s official website is www.revox.ai. REVOX’s official Twitter account is @revoxdotai.

REVOX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “REVOX (REX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. REVOX has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 2,731,195,834 in circulation. The last known price of REVOX is 0.00015592 USD and is down -9.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $393,219.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.revox.ai/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVOX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVOX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REVOX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

