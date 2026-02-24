Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Stock Acquired Rep. Tim Moore

Representative Tim Moore (Republican-North Carolina) recently bought shares of Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX). In a filing disclosed on February 20th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Genprex stock on February 5th.

Representative Tim Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 2/18/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) on 2/12/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) on 2/11/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) on 2/3/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 1/23/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) on 1/9/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) on 1/5/2026.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) on 1/5/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) on 12/31/2025.

Genprex Price Performance

NASDAQ GNPX opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. Genprex has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of -0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genprex

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Genprex stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Genprex ( NASDAQ:GNPX Free Report ) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,661 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 27.20% of Genprex worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Genprex in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Representative Moore

Timothy K. Moore (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moore (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Moore served as speaker of the House from 2015 to 2025.

Timothy Moore earned his B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1992 and his J.D. from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1995. His professional experience includes working as an attorney.

About Genprex

Genprex, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing novel, first-in-class treatments for cancer and diabetes. Its proprietary technology employs targeted nanoparticle delivery of therapeutic genes designed to address the underlying genetic drivers of disease. Genprex’s lead oncology candidate, Oncoprex immunogene therapy, is being evaluated for patients with non-small cell lung cancer, with the goal of restoring tumor suppressor function and enhancing response to existing targeted therapies in clinical trials across the United States.

In addition to its oncology pipeline, Genprex is advancing GPTX-203, a gene therapy candidate aimed at improving pancreatic beta-cell function in patients with type 1 diabetes.

