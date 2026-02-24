Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF $VNQI Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 121,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,148 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $5,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,850,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,338,000 after buying an additional 893,939 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,323,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,064,000 after buying an additional 505,725 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,494,000. Forefront Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $9,387,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 32.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 708,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,689,000 after acquiring an additional 172,141 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $50.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.56. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $37.52 and a 52-week high of $50.78.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

