Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.330-0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.000-1.060 EPS.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $24.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 412.07, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $26.08.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 0.78%.Elanco Animal Health has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.330-0.36 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.060 EPS. Research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ELAN. Barclays began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elanco Animal Health

Insider Activity at Elanco Animal Health

In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $478,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 167,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,250. The trade was a 15.17% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen bought 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.64 per share, for a total transaction of $150,398.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 124,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,402.12. This trade represents a 5.93% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired a total of 43,450 shares of company stock worth $937,883 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,468,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961,457 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 336.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,789,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,735 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 104.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,787,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,268,000 after buying an additional 2,445,872 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 568.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,796,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,292,000 after buying an additional 2,378,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 48.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,291,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,433,000 after buying an additional 1,391,697 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Inc is a global leader in animal health dedicated to improving food and companion animal well-being. The company develops, manufactures and markets a range of products, including parasiticides, vaccines, antibiotics and feed additives designed to prevent and treat disease in livestock and pets. Elanco’s portfolio spans both food-producing animals—such as cattle, swine, poultry and aquaculture—and companion animals, with offerings that support parasite control, pain management and infectious disease prevention.

Originally founded as the animal health division of Eli Lilly and Company in the mid-20th century, Elanco was spun off into an independent publicly traded company in 2018.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.