Mony Group (LON:MONY) Posts Earnings Results

Mony Group (LON:MONY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 15.30 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Mony Group had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 34.74%.

Here are the key takeaways from Mony Group’s conference call:

Record financials — group revenue of £446m and record adjusted EBITDA of £145m , with adjusted EPS up 5% and £96m returned to shareholders plus a new £25m buyback.

— membership exceeded (up 1.1m y/y), members spend more (ARPU £35 vs £20), show higher cross?sell and double LTV at year three, helping reduce paid acquisition reliance. AI and tech platform are enabling new distribution and products — launches include the MoneySuperMarket ChatGPT app, Price Optimizer and Savings by MoneySuperMarket , while AI-driven efficiencies cut operating costs and accelerate product rollout (investments, SME banking planned).

Shares of MONY opened at GBX 158.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.86, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Mony Group has a 1-year low of GBX 139.70 and a 1-year high of GBX 224.80. The stock has a market cap of £827.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 177.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 188.95.

In other news, insider Rakesh Sharma bought 12,622 shares of Mony Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 158 per share, with a total value of £19,942.76. Company insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Mony Group from GBX 260 to GBX 250 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 275.

Positive Sentiment: Record revenues driven by an energy-switching surge — management said stronger consumer switching in the energy market lifted revenues, supporting top-line momentum. MoneySuperMarket owner Mony Group reports record revenues

MONY Group PLC is an established member of the FTSE 250 index. The Group operates a tech-led savings platform and leading UK brands including price comparison sites (MoneySuperMarket), cashback (Quidco) and a consumer finance content led brand (MoneySavingExpert). We cover a broad range of verticals including Insurance, Money, Home Services and Travel amongst others. Our purpose is to help households save money by giving them access to free online tools that enable them to compare and switch products.

