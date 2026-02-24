Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Maravai LifeSciences to post earnings of ($0.07) per share and revenue of $49.0610 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.39. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.18.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Insider Transactions at Maravai LifeSciences

In other Maravai LifeSciences news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 48,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.67 per share, for a total transaction of $178,097.76. Following the acquisition, the director owned 155,123 shares in the company, valued at $569,301.41. The trade was a 45.53% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVI. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9,870 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maravai LifeSciences

(Get Free Report)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: MRVI) is a life sciences company specializing in the development and supply of critical reagents and services for the development and manufacture of biologic therapies. The company’s offerings support a range of applications in genomics, molecular diagnostics, vaccine development and next-generation sequencing. Maravai’s platforms address key challenges in nucleic acid production, protein detection, epigenetic analysis and reagent quality across the biopharmaceutical industry.

Through its product portfolio, which includes proprietary mRNA capping reagents, lipid nanoparticle delivery systems, synthetic oligonucleotides and high-precision assay kits, Maravai enables customers to accelerate research and streamline manufacturing workflows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.