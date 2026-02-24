Loar (LOAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect Loar to post earnings of $0.1934 per share and revenue of $127.9960 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 10:30 AM ET.

Loar Trading Down 2.8%

NYSE LOAR opened at $65.27 on Tuesday. Loar has a 52 week low of $62.10 and a 52 week high of $99.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 98.90 and a beta of 0.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on LOAR. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Loar in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Loar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Loar in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Loar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Loar from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

Institutional Trading of Loar

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Loar by 290.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,624,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,148 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Loar by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,520,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,984,000 after buying an additional 752,201 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Loar by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,533,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,281,000 after buying an additional 711,182 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Loar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,607,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Loar by 66.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,660,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,083,000 after acquiring an additional 662,224 shares during the last quarter.

Loar Company Profile

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

