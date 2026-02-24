HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Veralto Corporation $VLTO

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 58.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,669 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $6,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Veralto by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Veralto by 5.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Veralto by 20.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veralto by 102.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Veralto from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Veralto in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $118.00 price target on Veralto in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Veralto from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Veralto from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.22.

In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 1,000 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $101,730.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 31,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,373.90. The trade was a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLTO opened at $92.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. Veralto Corporation has a 52-week low of $83.86 and a 52-week high of $110.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.79.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Veralto had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 35.77%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Veralto has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-1.010 EPS. Research analysts predict that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Veralto’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is 13.87%.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

