Jasper Therapeutics (JSPR) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, March 6, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

Jasper Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of JSPR opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. Jasper Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $38.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 3.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JSPR has been the topic of several research reports. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.88.

Institutional Trading of Jasper Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Jain Global LLC bought a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: JSPR) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on translating advances in immunobiology into therapies for serious and rare diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s research and development efforts center on engineered biologics and cell-based approaches designed to address complications in hematologic conditions and improve outcomes in transplant medicine.

Central to Jasper’s pipeline is JSP191, a monoclonal antibody targeting the CD117 receptor, which is being evaluated to enhance donor hematopoietic stem cell engraftment in patients undergoing stem cell transplantation.

